BWA warns of service disruptions in some parts of St Michael Loop Barbados

Residents in some parts of St Michael have been advised to store water.

The Barbados Water Authority issued a notice on Tuesday, informing residents of Exchange, Bibby’s Lane, Lears Gap and surrounding districts that they may be affected a water outage or low water pressure between 9 am and 6 pm on Thursday, March 9.

BWA stated that crews “will be making two connections in Lears, St Michael”.

“Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.Tankers will be dispatched to assist residents as a temporary measure,” the release said.

The BWA apologises for the inconvenience caused by the service disruption.