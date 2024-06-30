BWA urges residents to store water ahead of Hurricane Beryl

As Barbados prepares for a deterioration in weather associated with Hurricane Beryl, The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is reminding customers who are impacted periodically by discoloured water issues, that it is important to store water.

The BWA urged:

The recommended amount is five gallons, per person per day, for at least five days.Water should be stored in clean, covered containers.In addition to storing water, it is always helpful to have disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer accessible to help keep yourselves and your surroundings sanitary.

Persons are also encouraged to contact the BWA to report urgent water-related issues, after the storm has passed and the all-clear has been given, at 434-4292, 434-4BWA, or [email protected].