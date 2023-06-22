BWA to invoke preventative measures – Residents forewarned Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advises the public that prior to an approaching weather system affecting the island, its water tanker fleet will cease operations in the field four hours before the time announced for the National Shutdown.

These guidelines will be followed to assist the Authority to safely store its equipment and allow the employees of this Unit to get to their homes without harm.

Depending on the severity of the effects of the system and the wind speeds, the Authority may also need to cease pumping operations in order to safeguard its equipment.

This preventative measure will be taken to ensure that once the National All Clear is given and no damage has been sustained, pumping operations can resume in short order.

The Barbados Water Authority wishes to remind customers to store appropriate amounts of potable water for their individual household needs in the event that the water supply needs to be shut off.