BWA to install DMA meter in Bushy Park; Water outages expected

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing customers and businesses in some St Philip areas, that it will be installing a meter at Bushy Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, between 1pm and 5pm.

Therefore, residents and businesses in Oughterson, Parish Land, Dodds, Highway 4B, Vineyard Tenantry Road, Station Hill, Moncrieffe Ridge, Moncrieffe Tenantry, Moncrieffe Plantation, Stuarts Hill, Highway H, Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Gardens and surrounding areas, may experience low pressure or water outage for the duration of the connection.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist during this time.

BWA apologized for any inconvenience caused.