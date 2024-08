The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is informing residents and businesses in Christ Church that it will be installing a meter at Albany Road today, Tuesday, August 20, 2024 between 1:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

As a result, customers in Albany Road, Woodbine, Cinnabar Road, Cedarvale Road and surrounding areas may experience low pressure or a water outage during this time.

Customers are asked to store an adequate supply of water to assist.

(BWA).