BWA. to conduct emergency work in parts of St Michael | Loop Barbados
Residents in Lodge Hill and surrounding areas to be affected

Loop News

1 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority is informing residents and businesses in parts of St Michael that it will be making an emergency connection to the 16-inch main at Lodge Hill on Saturday, March 12 starting at 8 pm.

The work which forms part of the installation of the new tank system at Lodge Hill is scheduled to be completed by 2 am on Sunday, March 13.

As a result, customers residing in Lodge Hill and the surrounding areas may be affected by low pressure or water outages and are asked to store an adequate supply of water to help throughout this period.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience this service disruption on Saturday, March 12th may cause.

