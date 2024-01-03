BWA teams replacing valve in Belle, St Michael Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advises that crews are replacing a damaged valve at Belle Road in St Michael.

Residents in the St Michael districts affected earlier today as a result of urgent repair work conducted on a ruptured main, may continue to be impacted by low pressure or a water outage this evening, while this work is underway.

The areas may include:

Tichbourne The Ivy Haggatt Hall St. Barnabas Wildey Friendship Terrace Lower Burney Robert’s RoadThe Pine Fort George Pine East-West Boulevard and surrounding districts.

BWA tanker crews will continue to assist persons in the affected areas as a temporary measure.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience the service disruption this valve replacement may cause.