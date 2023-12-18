BWA takes urgent precautions to prevent contamination Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) today, Monday, December 18, advises some St George, St John and St Phillip residents that due to the weather some of its facilities have been taken offline.

This action is being taken to prevent discoloured water from entering the network.

The notice stated that persons in the following areas can expect to be impacted by low pressure or water outages while the station is offline: Drax Hall, Greens, Bath Land, Carters, Cherry Grove, Cheshire, Cliff Cottage, Coach Hill, Codrington, Colleton, Colleton Gardens, Gall Hill, Glebe, Guinea Land, Haynes Hill, Henley, Lemon Arbor, Maccaroni Village, Massiah Street, Moncrieff, Moores Land, Mount Pleasant Gardens, Pool Land, Rose Gate, Sargeant Street, Sherbourne, Small Hope, Society Hill, Spooners, Stewart Hill, Todd’s Tenantry, Wakefield Tenantry, Welch Village and surrounding areas

BWA also announced that they will make every effort to assist customers in the affected areas via water tankers as a temporary measure.

On Saturday December 16, the Barbados Meterological Services (BMS) issued a flash flood warning for Barbados while predicting rainfall accumulations between 25mm to 75mm in heavy to intense showers, however, it was eventually downgraded to a flash flood watch.

However, as unstable conditions continued to affect Barbados, the flash flood watch continued through Sunday, December 17 and today was upgraded to a flash watch.