BWA station in St Peter offline | Loop Barbados

Residents of Rose Hill, Benn Hill and surrounding areas in St Peter will experience low pressure or a water outage because the Pumping Station supplying the district is currently offline.

This notice comes from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA).

The Authority in its press release said it will make every effort to assist residents via tanker as a temporary measure. Crews are addressing the situation and customers will be updated on the progress during the day.

The Barbados Water Authority has issued an apology for the inconvenience this service disruption may cause