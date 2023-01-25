BWA Schedule: Nightly shut-offs Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Nightly shut-offs of water supply to three parishes will commence tomorrow night, January 26 at 10 pm.

According to a release from the Barbados Water Authority (BWA), this decision was taken to allow the BWA to safely sanitize its newly constructed facility at Apes Hill prior to putting it into operation.

The Barbados Water Authority advises customers in districts across St James, St Thomas and St Andrew that the nightly shut-offs of the water supply to their areas will run for one week, ending Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The shut-offs will take place between 10 pm and 5 am daily. It is expected that residents of the following districts will be impacted:

St James

? Apes Hill Development

? Orange Hill Development

? Endeavour Nos. 1, 2 & 3

? Walcott’s Road

? Jackmans Alley

? Deans Town Terrace

St Thomas

? Plumtree

? Rock Hall

St Andrew

? Apes Hill

? Turners Hall

BWA tanker crews are to be dispatched to assist customers in the affected districts as a temporary measure, however, persons are advised to store water to use during these periods. Residents are also cautioned that there may be some discolouration in the water immediately following the resumption of the water supply.

NewsAmericasNow.com