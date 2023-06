The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is currently conducting emergency work in the vicinity of Gays, St Peter.

As a result, customers in Gays Village and the surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure today, is today, Wednesday, June 14. Residents and businesses in parts of St Peter are being advised.

Water tankers have been deployed to assist.

The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience this work at Gays, St. Peter may cause