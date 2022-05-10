BWA maintenance to affect St George residents | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) will be carrying out maintenance on pumps at one of its facilities in St. George. The station will be taken offline on Thursday, May 12 between 9 am and 12 noon.

Customers in:

Drax Hall Hope Drax Hall Greens Free Hill Prerogative St Judes Baird’s Village

and surrounding districts may be affected by water outages while the work is being conducted.

Residents are advised to store water to assist. Water tankers will also be dispatched to service the districts as a temporary measure.