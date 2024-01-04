BWA investigating outages in Christ Church Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has received reports of water outages in some Christ Church districts and is today Friday, January 5, conducting investigations to determine the source of the problem.

Ongoing work to replace key infrastructure at the Hampton Station is taking place according to plan between 8 am and 5 pm on each workday and pumping did resume from the facility, as planned, yesterday evening.

Therefore, crews are currently checking the network for signs of a burst main or any other issue that may be causing the outage. Updates will be shared as information comes to hand.

In the interim, water tanker crews will assist persons in the affected areas as a temporary measure.