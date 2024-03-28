BWA explains two water bills in March Loop Barbados

Barbados Water Authority (BWA) customers are being told not to panic if they receive two water bills this month.

In a statement issued today, Thursday, March 28, 2024, the BWA said, a few weeks ago, customers in parts of Christ Church and St. Philip were informed that they may receive their February water bills after the respective payment due dates.

BWA has now disclosed that this matter was “only resolved recently, and might unfortunately result in customers receiving two (2) water bills with payment due dates that are very close.”

In an effort to avoid this, the Authority has opted to issue the water bills for March, which will include the billing details and any payments made for the month of February. Persons who receive an e-bill may still receive both.

BWA is advising customers they can make payment on their accounts settling the charges for both February and March using their March bills, if they have not settled their February bills already.

Those persons who have arrangements with BWA were told, “If you are following a payment plan, you are reminded to continue paying the agreed sum in addition to your current water charges.”

Persons wishing to make a query can call 434-4292. Agreements or payments can be made by visiting the BWA between 8:30 am and 3:30 pm Monday to Friday.