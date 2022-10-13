BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption Loop Barbados

·5 min read
Home
Local News
BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption Loop Barbados

Breaking News

BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Scotiabank donates US$30, 000 to I am a Girl

Hunger pains! Transport headache for School Meals is hurting students

Hot momma? All eyes on Rihanna’s loungewear release

Bayland Masters reclaim top spot in OBL-FIT

19-year-old wanted by police for questioning

Man wanted after escaping police custody

Notre Dame leads the goal feast in the BFA Republic Cup

Sagicor offers free health checks

Thursday Oct 13

30?C
Community

Tanker crews on standby

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Barbados Water Authority will be conducting electrical maintenance and upgrades at a number of its facilities across the island commencing today, Thursday, October 13, 2022.

No disruption of the water supply is anticipated. However, the Authority’s tanker crews will be on standby to assist customers in the event of a water outage.

This week’s works will be conducted at:

Bushy Park in St Philip on Thursday, October 13

Golden Ridge in St George on Friday, October 14

Work at the respective stations is scheduled to start around 8:30 am and should last for approximately two to four hours.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Community

BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption

Entertainment

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Entertainment

Aaron Duncan’s dream comes true with Sparrow collab

More From

Sport

Bajan water polo coach awarded scholarship to Hungary

Tyrese Beckles will be participating in the ICC programme from October 3 to December 9

See also

Travel

Antigua Airways announces date for inaugural flight to Lagos

Tour packages on offer to sweeten the deal

Barbados News

Hunger pains! Transport headache for School Meals is hurting students

School meals woes affecting all students when deliveries are late

Barbados News

19-year-old wanted by police for questioning

Jafari Antony Ramsay is advised to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department

Sport

193rd in the World! Bajan triathlete Wright wins gold in Jordan

Matthew Wright makes history

Sport

Notre Dame leads the goal feast in the BFA Republic Cup

88 goals were scored last weekend in the BFA Republic Cup, with the Premier League teams flexing their muscles against their opponents