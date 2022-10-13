BWA electrical upgrades in St Philip, St George, no supply disruption Loop Barbados

The Barbados Water Authority will be conducting electrical maintenance and upgrades at a number of its facilities across the island commencing today, Thursday, October 13, 2022.

No disruption of the water supply is anticipated. However, the Authority’s tanker crews will be on standby to assist customers in the event of a water outage.

This week’s works will be conducted at:

Bushy Park in St Philip on Thursday, October 13

Golden Ridge in St George on Friday, October 14

Work at the respective stations is scheduled to start around 8:30 am and should last for approximately two to four hours.