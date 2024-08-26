BWA conducting emergency repairs in St Lucy; impending water outages

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is today, Monday, August 26, 2024, advising residents and businesses in parts of St Lucy and St Peter that it is currently conducting emergency repairs on a damaged main in the vicinity of Jemmotts.

As a result, customers in Mount Gay, Church Hill, Cottage, Alexandria, Josey Hill, Mount View, Cave Hill Drive, Graveyard, Oxford, Boscobelle, Date Tree Hill and the surrounding areas may be affected by a water outage or low pressure.

Water tankers will be deployed to assist.

The BWA apologized for the inconvenience caused.

(BWA).