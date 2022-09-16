BVI airports to close ahead of TS Fiona’s arrival Loop Barbados

The British Virgin Islands Airports Authority announced that the Auguste George, Taddy Bay and Terrance B. Lettsome International Airports will be closed later today ahead of the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona.

“We are therefore asking all employees and stakeholders to ensure their offices, property, equipment etc. are secured by the close of business today,” the authority said in a statement. “Once the “All Clear” has been given an assessment will be undertaken on all the facilities of each airport to make sure they are operationally safe.”

The BVI is currently under a tropical storm watch.

Photo: NOAA

TS Fiona is expected to pass just south of the Virgin Islands on Saturday and Sunday.

At 2 pm on Friday, TS Fiona was located 120 kilometres east of Guadeloupe.

The storm has maximum sustained winds that are near 50 mph (85 km/h).

TS Fiona is expected to dump four to six inches of rain on the British and US Virgin Islands.

Flooding is expected in vulnerable areas of the BVI and USVI.