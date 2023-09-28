BUT: Last-minute reassignments ‘demoralising’ Loop Barbados

Education officials are under fire for the continual last-minute reassignment of principals and deputy principals across the school system.

In an issued statement, president of the Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT), Rudy Lovell, chastised the practice, which severely impacted secondary schools last week. Lovell reported 12 principals and 17 deputy principals were reassigned to new schools, with many only finding out the night before the start of the school term.

He contended that the changes exhibited a severe lack of planning and organisation by authorities.

“Education institutions were on summer holiday for close to ten weeks and for individuals to hear of these critical changes after a week of planning for teaching and learning with their staff at the 11th hour is disheartening,” Lovell insisted.

Lovell described the late announcements as “disruptive, unearthing and demoralising”, especially for individuals who were acting in their post for up to three years.

“They have no negative reports on their performances during the period but must now revert to their substantive positions after a one-off interview and at times to individuals with absolutely no previous experience. The Union is of the view that the period served in the positions and the experience gained along with the interview process should weigh heavily and be advantageous in making these final decisions,” remarked the BUT president.

Referring to one teacher who was acting as Head of Department for a decade, Lovell indicated that the stipulations of the Public Service Act have been ignored for far too long.

“The Public Service Act states that vacant posts in the public service should be filled within a year as outlined in Part 3, Establishment of Offices, Section 13 (11). There are two circumstances under which posts can remain vacant and none of them exist in this instance. This section is often ignored.”

“These people, having performed their duties admirably, are ousted from these positions after an unsuccessful interview, even though they never had an adverse evaluation written against them. This is similar to what happened to many of those affected on the 18th of September 2023. It is our view that the authorities must make a concerted effort to fill all established vacancies in the teaching service within a year. This will help to eliminate some of these issues in our schools.”

The BUT president strongly advised that the interviews be done in accordance with the Public Service Act 2007 and interviews be done three months in advance of the date the posts are expected to be filled.

“The BUT is suggesting that in the future interviews for vacant posts in the teaching service be held in accordance with the Public Service Act 2007 and at least three months in advance of the date the posts are expected to be filled. This should allow a notification period of one month for all parties, both successful and unsuccessful.

These draconian measures do not lead to the improvement of the teaching and learning process and given what has transpired, we may need to embark on a process of education recovery before we can pursue education reform.”

He indicated that the Union has requested a meeting with the Ministry of the Public Service to discuss the recent appointments.

The BUT president added that the Union objects to contracts for principals and deputy principals and remains unsure about the terms and conditions attached to the recent appointments.