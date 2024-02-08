‘Bussa’ wanted for police questioning Loop Barbados

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 38-year-old Damien Debarge Wilkinson, alias ‘BUSSA’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Wilkinson, whose last known address is Jordans Lane, St Michael is approximately five feet, three inches (5’ 3”) tall, dark complexion and is of slim built. He has teardrop tattoos under both eyes, the word ‘JAHKALA’ tattooed on his right cheek and the letters ‘P.H’ on both hands.

Wilkinson is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Damien Debarge Wilkinson, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.