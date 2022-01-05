Businessman promises St Michael West ‘representation they deserve’ | Loop Barbados

As the race to the polls intensifies, local businessman Chris Gibbs declared his commitment to representing the constituents of St Michael West.

Introducing himself on Tuesday night during the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) St Philip West/St Michael West political meeting, Gibbs contended that former Member of Parliament, Joseph Atherley failed constituents.

“I promise you that I will be committed to you. I shall not falter or fail.”

“I have come to politics in St Michael West to do what Joe undid and that is to restore trust and confidence that he eroded…. He left a foul taste in the people’s mouth and I had to work hard to restore that confidence,” added the St Michael West.

Gibbs comes from a family steeped rich in service to the public of Barbados. His grandfather Sam Gibbs and father Leron Gibbs, greatly helped communities in the urban corridors of Barbados. Additionally, his great aunt Alexandrina Gibbs led the local Marcus Garvey Movement in the 1950s.

The managing director of Pelican Produce was nominated for the St Michael West seat in 2019 – just over a year after Bishop Joseph Atherley crossed the floor to become Leader of the Opposition, after the May 24, 2018 general elections. Gibbs won the nomination for the BLP ticket, against director of Cricket at the Barbados Cricket Association, Steven Leslie.

The BLP first-timer revealed that he was motivated to pursue a life of public service after witnessing the economic and environmental “disaster” created by the former Democratic Labour Party (DLP) administration.

“Four years ago, when I saw what was happening to my country – sewage in the streets – at that time me and my father would lament often about how we can’t get access to foreign exchange. We have the money in the bank but we can’t get it out. The country was failing. It was a disaster but a man-made disaster.

All that was needed was the leadership that we have now under our Prime Minister that is why I am here.”

The budding politician reflecting on the contributions made by his grandfather and father, asserted that he was committed to pursuing “excellence, integrity and honour”.

“I hope I can encourage others to do the same, to build, to make something of themselves, to eliminate the vicious cycle of poverty that is how we will do it.”

“It is with great pride and humility that I offer myself to you tonight. I promise you I will not fail you, that I will be there for you. I will give you the representation that you deserve.”