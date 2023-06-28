Businesses warned: Do not keep large sums of cash on site or at home Loop Barbados

Police are cautioning business owners against keeping large sums of money on location.

It’s risky and they should cease at once.

The poignant and timely reminder comes today, Wednesday, June 28, from The Barbados Police Service, Crime Prevention Specialist Inspector Stephen Griffith.

He said:

“The Barbados Police Service wants to remind businesses and all private citizens that they should avoid keeping large sums of cash on their properties or at their homes overnight. Keeping large sums of money in businesses overnight and in your home provides the opportunity for the criminal element to target your businesses and homes.

“If you continue this practice you may be placing your staff and family members at risk.”

His words of caution come days after a staff member of a St Peter-located Chinese Restaurant was shot dead by gunmen on the outskirts of his workplace just after closing. The deceased who was identified as a Peruvian national was in the company of the business owner but he was able to escape when the gunmen opened fire in the direction of the pair. This reminder also comes after two bread vendors were on June 17 robbed by armed men in St Michael.

Griffith’s caution is also coming at the start of the Crop Over season when many vendors and businesses tend to go later, operate longer hours and in some case take more risks in attempts to catch more customers.