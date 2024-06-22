Bus tour to promote National Workplace Wellness Policy on this Friday

The Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Third Sector is informing the public that they will be hosting a bus tour this Friday, June 28, 2024, to promote the National Workplace Wellness Policy.

The tour begins at 9:00am at the Dome Mall, Warrens, St Michael, and will continue on to Sky Mall, Haggatt Hall, and end at Emerald City/JB Simpson Complex, Six Roads, St Philip.

It is an initiative of the National Committee on Wellness in the Workplace, which will be led by Chair of the subcommittee, Professor Dwayne Devonish, of The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus and Project Coordinator in the Ministry, Rhonda Farley.

Members of the National Committee on Wellness will be aboard the bus to educate and sensitize citizens about the island’s Workplace Wellness Policy.

The tour is one of the activities being used by the Committee to heighten awareness of the policy.

Earlier this year, the Ministry undertook an outreach programme that targeted beauty salons and barber shops in The City, with a similar objective.

(GIS).