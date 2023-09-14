Bus inspectors assigned to four rural schools for new academic year Loop Barbados

Inspectors from the Transport Board have been assigned to four rural schools to help students navigate the bus routes when the new academic year starts next week.

Chief Operations Officer of the Transport Board, Lynda Holder, recently indicated that the route network had been updated and commuters were able to review the school bus schedule online at www.transportboard.com.

Holder also disclosed that the Transport Board would be introducing inspectors to The Alleyne School and the Grantley Adams Memorial School to assist with better bus deployment and to help students move easily through the route network. Inspectors are already assigned to the Daryll Jordan Secondary School and The Lodge School.

She explained that these four rural schools relied largely on the Transport Board’s service as they didn’t have other alternatives. “So, the role of the inspectors is primarily to manage and monitor the services that we deliver to the schools, and if something goes awry, as it can happen, they will be our main link of communication to the schools to say either the bus has or has not arrived, or that they need additional services because we miscalculated the number of children who are taking buses.”

Holder also emphasised that the Transport Board would prioritise the transportation of school children from 6:30 to 9:30 am, and again from approximately 2 pm, as the aim is to have the bus by the school for when classes are finished.

“It does not mean that we ignore the other commuters, but it means our focus and the bulk of our services go towards the schools. This might result in some delays for other commuters. It isn’t that we do not care about other commuters, but there is a responsibility to make sure that the most vulnerable in our society, in this case, students, are not standing on the side of the road for extended periods.”

The Chief Operating Officer further outlined that the Transport Board is enhancing its communication with commuters. Terminal clerks will announce delays and schedule changes to ensure that regular commuters are not left stranded or wondering what has happened.

She advised: “If there are alternatives, you can employ those alternatives. For instance, if you are travelling somewhere along the Bayfield route, and there is no Bayfield bus, but Bayfield has lots of alternatives there; you would be able to decide if you want to take the alternative, or if you prefer to wait in the terminal because you wish to travel with us.”

Holder added that the Transport Board was wrapping up its major technical and mechanical bus maintenance programme, which is ramped up during the summer.

“We are going through our checks again to make sure when school reopens next week, everything is in place and safe for the passengers,” she said.