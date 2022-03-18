Bus driver loses control, crashes into embankment | Loop Barbados

An accident along Constant Road, St George today has left five people injured.

Around 10 am, bus driver, Kenneth Forde, 63, of St Hill Road, Carrington Village, St Michael, was en route to Bridgetown when a tyre blew and he lost control of the omnibus.

Police report that the bus was travelling along Constant Road, when the left front tyre blew on the roundabout. Forde lost control and the bus collided with a rocky embankment on the right side of the road. The vehicle received extensive damages to the front.

Of the 12 passengers on board, five – including the driver – complained of slight injuries. However, four passengers were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by ambulance.