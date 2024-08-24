Burst mains affecting St.James, St.Peter and St.Lucy residents

Burst mains affecting St.James, St.Peter and St.Lucy residents
Rosemary Forde

3 hrs ago

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is today, Saturday, August 24, 2024 advising residents and businesses in parts of St James, St Peter  and St Lucy, that its teams are continuing to conduct emergency investigations of possible burst mains impacting its northern supply system.

As a result, the following districts may continue to experience temporary water outages or low water pressure as investigations continue:

Alleynedale, Bakers, Coral Cliff, Maynard’s Development, Maynard’s Housing Area, Mile & A Quarter, Mount Brevitor, Mullins, Rose Hill, The Rock, The Whim, Bakers, Crick Hill, Greenwich Village, Lancaster, Rock Dundo, Upper Carlton, Upper Mount Standfast, West Cliff, Westmoreland, Baker’s Tenantry, Baywoods, Benny Hall, Black Bess, Boscobelle, Castle Tenantry, Diamond Corner, Endeavour, Farmers, Four Hills, Gays Village, Indian Ground, Mangrove Terrace, Mount Stepney, Orange Hill, Pleasant Hall, Rock Hall, Roebuck, Sedge Pond, St Silas Heights, The Baltic, Water Hall Terrace, Durham, Glendolough Road, Jemmott’s, Josey Hill, Lowlands, Mount View, Peterses, Rock Hall, St Clements, Alexandria, Castle Tenantry, Cave Hill, Church Hill, Date Tree Hill, Lamberts, Mount Gay and Oxford.

Water tankers have been dispatched to assist the residents in these areas.

The BWA apologized for the inconvenience caused. 

(BWA).

