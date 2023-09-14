Burnett facing murder charge after deadly dispute in community Loop Barbados

Police have arrested and formally charged a neighbour in the case of the murder of Hendy Greaves.

Both the deceased and the murder accused are from Cheshire, St John, where the dispute which escalated to a fatal stabbing occurred.

The Criminal Investigation Department (South) of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) have arrested and formally charged 37-year-old Alex Damian Burnett for the offence:

Murder – of Hendy Greaves on September 7, 2023.

Burnett appeared before Magistrate Joy-ann Clarke in the District ‘C’/St Matthias Magistrate’s Court yesterday, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, and is schedule to re-appear on October 11, 2023. He is on remand at Dodds Prison.