Burna Boy thanks Barbados for kicking off the Love Damini tour | Loop Barbados

Burna Boy’s Love Damini tour is officially off to a great start as thousands turned out for the first stop in Barbados.

To the crowd of more than 9,000 patrons at Tipsy/Love Damini Tour, less than 24 hours after his performance, he tweeted:

“Thank you Barbados”

And he added a video clip by South African Travel Photographer & Filmmaker Shawn Ogulu.

In the clip, the thousands could be heard singing ‘Last, Last’ as they held up their cellphones with the flash lit up. The video showed the spectacle and sight from Burna Boy’s viewpoint and then from overhead.

Persons sang, “E don cast, last last, na everybody go chop breakfast, Shayo, Shayo” as Burna Boy yelled “Barbados!”

Then the first verse of the track started with Burna Boy and the crowd singing in unison, “You go bow for the result o, Nothing to discuss o, cause I dey win by default, And without any doubt o, omo me I be adult o, I no go fit take your, I no go fit take your insult o” before the clip ends.

In over eight hours, the tweet has amassed some 16.4K likes.

And during his set, Burna taught Bajans and his fans who flew in for the show, just how to say ‘Shayo’ correct, according to him.