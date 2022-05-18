Burna Boy heading to Barbados to perform at Tipsy | Loop Barbados

Burna Boy is heading to Crop Over.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, who is on the cover of the latest issue of Billboard magazine, will be the first Afropop star and international act to perform at Tipsy Barbados in July during the annual Crop Over festival.

Born Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, Burna dubs his own style as “Afro-fusion”: a mixture of sounds from the continent along with global strains of hip-hop, EDM, and pop and is widely known for international hits like “Ye,” “On The Low,” “Kilometre,” and “B. d’Or”.

Last month, he became the first Nigerian musician to headline a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Burna Boy at Madison Square Garden

“With history-making shows headlining the Hollywood Bowl and most recently, selling out the prestigious Madison Square Garden, we are truly honoured and privileged to have an artist of Burna Boy’s calibre not only touch the Tipsy stage but also perform in Barbados during Crop Over,” said Crystal Cunningham, Public Relations Consultant for Twisted Entertainment, the official promoter of Tipsy All White Party and the Barbados leg of Burna Boy’s 2022 Love, Damini Summer tour.

Described as one of the defining musical acts of today’s African diaspora, Burna Boy was nominated at the 2022 Grammy Awards for Album of the Year (for contributions to Justin Bieber’s Justice) and Best Global Music Performance (for “Do Yourself”).

He will perform live on July 17 for the 2022 edition of Tipsy All White Party in Barbados alongside Kes the Band, Voice and Hypasounds.