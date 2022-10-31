Burna Boy a no-show at Dominica World Creole Music Festival Loop Barbados

Thousands were left disappointed after the main act failed to show at night two of the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica, on Saturday night.

Afrobeat superstar, Burna Boy was scheduled to perform but according to reports, he did not make it to the nature isle on time due to travel issues.

Chief Executive Officer of the Discover Dominica Authority, Colin Piper was unable to appease the irate crowd when he made the announcement.

The international Afro-Beats artiste Burna Boy was carded to perform on Saturday, October 29, at the World Creole Music Festival. All arrangements had been set in place for the arrival of the artiste as well as his family, band and crew. The first party of band members arrived in Dominica on Saturday at mid-day. Burna Boy, his family and management were scheduled to depart Curacao this evening on Saturday, October 29. Due to circumstances beyond their control, he was unable to depart Curacao. The artiste is now slated to arrive in Dominica on Sunday, October 30, 2022 and he will now form part of the Sunday night line-up for the World Creole Music Festival. We understand that most patrons were looking forward to this act, therefore, patrons will be able to attend the Sunday night festival at no added cost once they show proof of Saturday night tickets…

Amid angry outbursts from the crowd who held nothing back as they expressed their displeasure, Piper apologised for the inconvenience caused. “We do hope that you continue to enjoy the festival,” he said.

Hundreds of disgruntled patrons have since taken to social media to express their frustration at this unexpected turn of events.

“What about them people that come Dominica just to see him on Saturday and leave on Sunday because they’re working on Monday? that’s crazy. I guess they will have to stay for Sunday night and not go to work on Monday,” one woman posted.

Another posted: “Things happen. Tell me that any one of your flights never been cancelled, for reasons beyond your control. They say he’ll be in Dominica tomorrow, let’s wait and see before bringing out any negative energy. I understand the frustration, but let’s give him a last last before we make him chop breakfast. Shayooo”

One poster event accused the African Giant of disrespecting the nature isle. “Burna disrespected Dominica. He would never have done that in the bigger countries. You know you have to perform in one country you going to another and now disappointing fans. You not new to the game,” she posted.

“That’s unprofessional and greed,” one person posted. “The artist should make it his priority to be on the island first plane or flight in the morning. With such a grand show as this, he wanted to come in last flight and perform tired. Man, some people just too damn greedy man. He was right there in Tobago what he go Cura?ao for? WCMF should just let everyone into the grounds when he performs. Open up the gates. He ain’t that special artist anymore. He’s now a delayed artist.”

One person suggested that media houses be allowed to stream the show live.

“Here’s a suggestion allow the media houses to carry the show live on Sunday to accommodate the people who can’t stay to attend. After all they paid their money. Since the same ticket is being used makes no difference now if it goes live because DFC make their money already.”

The Dominica World Creole Music Festival is back after a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Burna Boy was slated to be the headline act at night two of this years staging of the event.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.