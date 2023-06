A burglary at a fast food establishment located at Upper Collymore Rock, St Michael, left no one with injuries.

However the culprit is still at large,

Police are investigating the case of theft, which occurred about 8 pm on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

The police report from Police spokesperson Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss stated that one man jumped over the counter and snatched the cashier till as the cashier opened the register. He then ran away with the cash.

Police are investigating.