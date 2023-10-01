Burger King chain in Barbados has new owners Loop Barbados

Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL), franchisees of the Burger King, Popeyes, Little Caesars Pizza, and Krispy Kreme chain of restaurants in Jamaica, Trinidad, and Barbados has taken over full ownership of the Burger King restaurants in Barbados.

This comes after RAL and Williams Industries Inc, the co-owners of Restaurants Associates Barbados Ltd, operators of the seven local Burger King restaurants, recently closed a deal, which sees RAL now assuming full responsibility for the operations of the restaurants on the island.

Chairman of Williams Industries Inc, The Right Honorable Ralph ‘Bizzy’ Williams, assured that there will be no major changes to the operations of Burger King in Barbados as a result of the new arrangement.

He said, “There will be a slight change to the reporting structure, as the Barbados Burger King team will now report directly to RAL’s Board of Directors and Head Office in Jamaica.

“Other than that, the operations will remain the same and continue as normal. Most importantly, the present management and staff complement of 160 persons in Barbados will not be disrupted. There will be no job losses.”

RAL Group Chairman, Richard Lake, noted that his company’s 39 years of expertise as one of the leading restaurant management establishments in the Caribbean, coupled with its co-ownership of Restaurant Associates Barbados Ltd., from inception, augurs well for a seamless transition.

He added, “Our commitment to developing people and achieving measurable results will continue to be a driving force as we take Burger King forward.”

RAL, a family-business built on a foundation of quality, innovation and integrity, currently represents international and local quick service brands across more than 95 locations in Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados.