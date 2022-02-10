Bump out! Rihanna rih-defining maternity wear | Loop Barbados

Pregnant or not, Rihanna always dares to be different AND in stiletto heels!

The fashion ‘rule breaker’ once again defied societal expectations of how pregnant women should dress by exposing her baby bump in a revealing dark blue lace-up cardigan, body jewellery, leggings, a bomber jacket and jewelled pumps.

Since her iconic pregnancy reveal last week with beau A$AP Rocky, the Barbadian ‘bad gal’ has certainly been having fun with her style. Her maternity wardrobe is the epitome of “pregnant but make it fashion”.

Hours after she posted her ‘all-black everythang’ look on Instagram, the Fenty mogul was spotted out on the town in yet another ‘baby bumpin’ fit reminiscent of the early 2000’s Christina Aguilera. She wore a crop top, low-rise baggy blue-wash jeans, a fabulous leopard-print patchwork coat with a camo baseball cap.

Her style has ignited fan calls for a pregnancy lookbook.

Album-starved fans have zealously responded to fit that dropped. Some of the Twitter responses include:

“I think she only got pregnant to show off how good she looks in maternity clothes”

“She served everything while being pregnant, I could never”

“Rihanna’s pregnancy looks were always going to be iconic but sis snapped.”