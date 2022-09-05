Bullets in soap! AG assures police are thwarting criminal plans Loop Barbados

The members of the Barbados Police Service and boarder patrol on island are successfully intercepting illegal guns and ammunition, which criminals are creatively attempting to import into this country.

“I think though that the measures that we have put into play, equipment and others, have been yielding fruit.”

This from the country’s Attorney General during a recent press conference at the police headquarters.

Speaking to what impact the installed and fully functioning scanner at the the Bridgetown Port has been having on the police’s success rate to keep illegal firearms off Barbados’ streets, Attorney General Dale Marshall insists that law enforcement is seeing results, but not from the scanner alone.

He jokingly said since the government “so publicised” that equipment was being purchased and utilised to scan containers at the Port after years of operations without out one under the previous DLP-Administration, “I think that if a fella still trying a thing…”

However, he added, on a serious note, that law enforcement officers are not relying solely on the scanners and equipment because criminals are evolving in their attempts to bypass the current upgraded system.

He assured:

“Equipment is not the only initiative that is involved here. Equipment is a piece, it’s hardware. Happily we have it now, it has been helping, but I believe that what we’ve seen is that the criminal element has begun to change in some respects how they operate. I can tell you that they are now, that we are now finding that they are bringing bullets in bars of soap. Now a piece of equipment that is designed for a container to go through is not likely to be able to pick up a bullet in a bar of soap, so we are having to use other methods…to make sure that we seize, that we discover and seize the firearms and the ammunition and so on.”