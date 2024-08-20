Buju Banton Responds To Haters After Canceling US Tour Dates

Buju Banton sounds off on critics after postponing several of his US Tour dates. The reggae singer, who put on a show for his fans in New York this summer, is set to embark on his first United States tour in over a decade.

It appears that the production is not smooth sailing for Buju Banton and his production team. Last week the singer announced that six tour dates set for September have been rescheduled, but didn’t give a reason for the canceled dates in cities such as Philadelphia, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, and Inglewood.

Some fans who have already bought tickets have been complaining on social media about the postponement of the shows, while some others openly criticized the singer and his team. There are also rumors that tickets are not selling fast enough which forces the reggae star to cancel the shows.

Buju Banton / Instagram

Buju Banton has now responded to the criticisms calling out his haters. “Due to scheduling conflicts beyond my control, I am rescheduling the Boston, Philadelphia, Connecticut, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, LA and Chicago dates to 2025,” the singer said in a statement shared on Instagram. “I want to ensure I deliver the highest caliber of an experience and my fans are my highest priority. I look forward to sharing the new dates for these cities in the very near future. Thank You to all the reggae lovers across the world for showing up for us all.”

The “Driver” singer later hopped on Instagram Live to share his feelings about the criticism. “Dem cah stop none a the love,” he said while laughing. “So weh them ago do, them ago use them F***ry fi divide us, it cah work. Yes haters eat your heart out. Unnuh gwaan weh unnuh a go and go find some peace inna unnuh life old heathens and shethens.”

In July, Buju Banton performed at his first US show in 15 years with a packed audience at the UBS Arena in Long Island, NY. The show, dubbed “The Long Walk to Freedom NY,” was a massive success for the singer and formed the precursor for his first US Tour since his release from prison.

Buju Banton, real name Mark Myrie, spent almost a decade in a US prison for a drug trafficking conviction. He was set to perform in Boston this Friday, but that show has been canceled per the Ticketmaster website.

