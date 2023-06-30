Buju Banton added to Tipsy Music Festival 2023 Loop Barbados

Buju Banton has been added to the Tipsy Music Festival (TMF) cast for 2023.

The ‘Wanna be Loved’ singer will make his Twisted Entertainment debut next month.

Buju’s presence on our stage will elevate the festival to new heights

The highly anticipated annual celebration of music continues to bring an unforgettable experience to this year’s Crop Over season and this addition of multi-Grammy Award-winning, Reggae/Dancehall legend, Buju Banton as the second headline act is completely in keeping with their new direction.

Buju Banton, known for his groundbreaking contributions to the Reggae and Dancehall genres, will bring his electrifying energy and dynamic stage presence to the TMF stage. With a career spanning decades, Buju Banton has established himself as a true legend in the industry, captivating audiences worldwide with his infectious hits and mesmerizing performances. TMF attendees can anticipate an exceptional show that will leave them yearning for more.

For two days and nights – July 22-23, 2023, the Tipsy Music Festival is upping the ante with its star-studded lineup of sensational regional acts.

The first wave of artistes already creating a buzz, including the iconic Soca King Machel Montano, Trinidad Road March King Bunji Garlin, and talented acts such as Vincy Skinny Fabulous, Barbados’ Hypasounds, and T&T’s Young Bredda.

The TMF team is continuing to wow Crop Over lovers after bringing Burna Boy to Barbados’ shores last year. It seems that the team is continuing to go above and beyond to bring the best of music, especially Caribbean music to its devoted fans.

“The addition of Buju Banton to our lineup is a testament to TMF’s commitment to delivering an exceptional music festival experience,” said TMF organizers. “Buju’s presence on our stage will elevate the festival to new heights, further solidifying TMF as the ultimate destination for music lovers during the Crop Over season.”