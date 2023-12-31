Build Up Bim partners with businesses to spoil kids for the holidays Loop Barbados

Children between the ages of three to 15 years old from several communities across the island were given a special treat this Christmas, due to the collaborative efforts of the Build Up Bim Foundation and several businesses.

Speaking to Loop, founder of the Build Up Bim Foundation Don Leacock explained that the Christmas Drive, now in its third year, received an overwhelming number of requests, especially from single mothers.

“The cost of living is higher than it’s ever been before and we had an overwhelming amount of requests from all over the island for assistance, mostly from single mothers.”

“This year was extremely successful. We were able to feed over 100 people with the food drive, donated over 60 pairs of shoes and over 50 toys to communities in Chapman Lane, Bayville, Silver Sands and Scarborough in Oistins.”

“The toys ranged from Cocomelon memorabilia for toddlers, stenciling sets, LCD writing tablets all the way up to action figures for teenagers. Dress shoes and crocs were the shoes, in addition to belts and other back to school supplies,” he also revealed.

Throughout the year, Build Up Bim hosts several food, back-to-school drives and giveaways. Leacock disclosed that in order to make the Christmas drive a success, he teamed up with six volunteers and a host of sponsors.

“It took myself and six volunteers to pack all the hampers and traverse the island donating the hampers and toys. The volunteers were Taraneh Azimi, Shaquille Drayton, Kiel King, Deshannon Robinson, Samuel Boston and Philip King also known as Father Phillis.

“The sponsors for this year’s drives were Zouk’s Nightclub, Atlantic Marketing, Zone Five Clothing, The Athlete’s Foot and Rachel McCartney from Terra Caribbean.”

L-R: Build Up Bim Foundation Founder, Don Leacock and Zone Five Clothing CEO, Shaquille Drayton.

He thanked the public for their cooperation, as he hopes to continue being one of the most impactful charities in the country going into 2024.

“I just want to thank the general public of Barbados for embracing us, those in need who are comfortable being vulnerable and sharing their stories and those businesses both large and small who have constantly supported us with donations. As a young charity we have already won Community Organisation of the year for 2022 and hope to continue being one of the most impactful charities in the country going into 2024.”

Leacock added in 2024, his charity aimed to continue its partnership local organisations such as the YMCA, provide the youth with free access to sports, eradicate period poverty in Barbados and further assist vulnerable groups including the homeless.