Budget Response: Wrong! Thorne wants right Republican Constitution Loop Barbados

Barbados not having a publicly-approved Republican Constitution 30 months after becoming a Republic is not sitting well with the Leader of the Opposition, Ralph Thorne SC.

In fact, he called the current state of affairs a conundrum and accused the government of wrongdoing in the handling of the country’s Constitution.

As he gave his response to the 2024 Budget, laid by the Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the Lower House yesterday, March 18, this evening, as he closed his almost five-hour speech, Thorne said it is high time the current Administration is made to answer questions about the long overdue and highly anticipated Constitution of this country.

What this government is doing in relation to that Constitution is wrong

“The public awaits this Constitution, and so do I, and so do all free men, who are interested in justice. When will it come?

“What is its content? Will the public hear of its content before you bring it? Or will you come and drop it in Parliament one day and use your numbers, your overwhelming numbers, to foist on the people pf Barbados? Is that what you will do? Or will you take a centre spread or several spreads from the Nation and GIS [Government Information Service] and will you use social media to circulate it among Barbadians so that they can sit and read it, lawyers and laymen, all? It will be written in English and it is about fundamental rights, freedoms and obligations. And this government thinks it is right if it intends to ambush the people of this country with a new so-called Republican Constitution, tell us its content. Give us a week or two to read it, before we can say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’.

“What this government is doing in relation to that Constitution is wrong, and I say it is wrong.”

Furthermore, he said, that when the document is presented ultimately, he wants it to be applicable in its totality and indicative of a true Republican Constitution through and through.

“I hope that when they bring this Republican Constitution it really is a Constitution that reflects Republicanism, and the features of Republican government.”

Has it been sufficiently public, or are they cloistered in private rooms deciding the powers

He contended, “We have been around here calling ourselves a Republic, two and a half years later we don’t have a Constitution that is a Republican Constitution, except by the theory of what we call Presidentialism.”

Since December 1, 2021, some Barbadians have been on the call-in programmes berating the fact that it feels as though the only thing that changed are the words Governor General to President in the Constitution, and Government House became State House. In Barbados, over the past two and a half years, the President, though to be largely ceremonial under the proposed Parliamentary Republic system, still has been having final say on decisions as she did as Governor General. Powers held in decision-making under the Crown when Barbados had a Governor General have apparently been passed down and bestowed on the President.

To this end, Thorne who agrees added, “So, we do have a Constitution, we do have a Republican Constitution, but it contains Westminster content, and that is our dilemma presently. That we are Republic with a Constitution that became Republican only through the theory of Presidentialism. In other words, you made the Governor General, President, and it has not travelled beyond that.”

“…it must now be considered a dereliction of duty”

With former Opposition Senators, the previous Opposition Leader and other analysts asking constantly for updates from the Constitution Reform Committee, Thorne today, March 19, 2024, added his plea once more. “What is the nature of the consultation? Has it been sufficiently public, or are they cloistered in private rooms deciding the powers that a Prime Minister can have and the powers that a Cabinet will have and the powers that a Parliament will have?

“What is going on?”

As an attorney-at-law and with numerous attorneys in the Chamber including the Speaker of the House, Thorne said that this issue of the absence of a completed Republican Constitution has colleagues in the legal fraternity operating in the foreign space.

“There’s still the spirit of WestMinsterism within the Constitution of Barbados. And it must now be considered a dereliction of duty when government’s principle legal advisor two and a half years into Republicanism and this country cannot see a Republican Constitution apart from the theory of Presidentialism.

“That is where you are as a lawyer, sir. You going into the courts out there arguing West Minister law within the context of Presidentialist Republicanism, that is a dilemma, for you as a lawyer. But let the Attorney General give account to you and to the country.”