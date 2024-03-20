Budget Response: Thorne asserts gov’t’s inflationary growth not real Loop Barbados

The statement that Barbados’ economy is “abuzz with activity” is being challenged and knocked ferociously by the Opposition.

Throwing down the gauntlet, Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne SC called on the Mia Mottley-led Administration to come clean with the people of this country about the true state of the economy and to do soon with haste.

What happen to the poor people? It ain’t so positive for them?

He said, “This country is in trouble and the sooner government admits it, the sooner this government begins to tell the people of Barbados the truth of inflation, that [it] is crippling this economy, the sooner this government explains that national crisis that dilemma in the lives of people, the sooner you begin to admit it, you may win a place back in the hearts of the people, but I suspect the hour is too late in your cocoons of comfort.

“In this government’s cocoons of comfort, they have lost touch with reality.”

He said, the PM has told the country Barbados is abuzz with activity “and there’s confidence, and there are positive economic indicators. What happen to the poor people? It ain’t so positive for them?

“There’s positivity only at Haymans? […] Where are your consciences?”

Replying to Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s Budget speech on Monday, on Tuesday evening, Thorne said: “Since COVID, the growth of which this government speaks is not real growth. Growth is calculated according to the unit of a dollar. That is one way of calculating growth, in fact, it is the most convenient way… so you do it in dollar terms. You attach a dollar value to the question of growth.

“And where you have rampant inflation, what appears to be growth is really not growth, it is inflation.”

economists in this region and beyond this region reject the government’s position

Moreover, Thorne tried to paint a picture for the layperson about the nation’s economy. In his refute to the government’s claims of more than two straight years of growth, he explained:

“You have in a schoolyard, the lady who comes to the school and she sells her chocolates. Each chocolate costs $5. Five boys at lunchtime come and buy a chocolate each. In other words, five boys come and buy five chocolates and they spend $25 on Monday. On Tuesday, you have $25 in that schoolyard economy and those five boys come back on the Tuesday, and the lady tells them, well you know the chocolates are $10 today. And they say fine and the five boys buy the chocolates at $10 each. So the dollar value within that schoolyard has gone from 25 to 50 but it’s still five chocolates. There has been no growth in the exchange of goods and services.

“All you have had is inflationary growth and that is what this government has been doing over the past few years. The government has been measuring economic growth by a dollar value. The government has been attaching inflationary figures to the question of growth, to the question of the exchange of goods and services. That is what the government has been doing.”

Standing alone on the Opposition side in the Lower House of Parliament, he chastised government for, in his opinion, not being forthcoming and outright with Bajans.

“So that when the unaware and the indifferent hear that there has been economic growth, let the truth meet them and let the truth meet them head on, that the economists in this region and beyond this region reject the government’s position, that there has been any real growth in this economy.

“And if there is real growth, any time an economy has had 11 quarters consecutively of growth, employment increases, and this government is coming and telling poor people in Barbados that it is buoyant, that this economy is buoyant.”

PM Mottley told the country in her speech that Barbados is currently on track and heading into its 12th consecutive quarter of growth at the end of March 2024.