Budget Response: Barbados economy has 4 major weaknesses Loop Barbados

Barbados’ economy has major weaknesses.

This is according to Opposition Leader Ralph Thorne, who says that government needs to take heed and not bury its head in the sand.

He said that the underlying weaknesses in this economy cannot be ignored.

In his reply to the Budget, Thorne highlighted four of the issues he is convinced are inhibiting local economic growth.

Firstly, he said, “There is unbalanced growth…when you have unbalanced growth in the economy heavily dependent on tourism, you have a problem. That is Barbados’ problem… And that is problematic because the government is refusing, the economic planners that are advising this government who seem not to be directing it in a path of diversification. This country is right for diversification.

“Y’all so frighten for the Earth? Y’all so frighten for dirt? This country is ready for agriculture….”

He said that he does not envy the heavy load that is carried by the current Minister of Tourism and Foreign Travel, but commends him and his team for not crumbling under the pressure, for staying the course.

“We are at the mercy of tourism and that is not a healthy state… I still want to express support for the tourism industry, because without it, I don’t know what Barbados would look like. It certainly would not be abuzz with activity…That remains a problem within the economy that we are over-dependent on tourism.”

Comparing Barbados and its tourism product to New York and London, he said tourism is not just sun, sea and sand, but it is a product in a world that develops, “that is associating itself with matters of culture and heritage.” He said London and NY are seeing tourists year-round and they are spending and contributing to those economies buying goods and utilising their services.

His second weakness was inflation. He called inflation “the persistence of high prices… We cannot have an economy that will grow, an economy that will be abuzz with activity if we are afflicted by high prices. High prices become a disincentive against spending. That is obvious, not only a disincentive, but an impediment against economic activity.

“Who can shop without money? Only a thief. This government has failed to control prices.”

As he counted off his points, he said, number three is “The very high debt that we face as a country.”

Thorne is adamant that the borrowing by government is too much. “Every economist, every credible economist in this country, this region and beyond this region is warning this government on a weekly basis against incurring debt repeatedly. Every time an overseas trip returns we have glad tidings of more foreign exchange that we have not earned. We have begged for it, and that is a weakness in this economy.

“Government has failed to heed the warnings of the good economists who have told this government repeatedly, stop borrowing so much money. And the government continues to borrow the money, and where’s it going?… That money is not going into any productive area, that money is awaiting the next loan that is to be repaid. That is where we’ve reached in this country. That is where these gurus have taken us in this country, that we are borrowing to repay. That is where we are.”

Doubling down on his first point, his fourth outlined weakness was “The private sector is now reluctant to invest in this economy.” On this note, the Opposition Leader reiterated, “Diversify! That is the message to this government over and over.”