Budget Day is March 18 Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will deliver her 2024 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals on Monday, March 18, at 3 pm in the House of Assembly.

The Budget Speech, a ministerial statement, will follow the second reading of the Appropriations Bill 2024, which the Prime Minister will “move” in her capacity as Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs.

In keeping with custom, the House of Assembly is expected to dedicate the remainder of the week to the Opposition’s reply to the speech and debate by Members of Parliament.