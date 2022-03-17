Budget ’22: Public servants urged to go electric, $100,000 no interest | Loop Barbados

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley wants public servants on the renewable energy train as it pertains to switching to hybrid and electric vehicles.

Knowing that persons would give pushback on the basis that these vehicles cost more than the $50,000 interest-free loans available to them, government has taken the decision to raise that limit to $100,000 as of next month.

Delivering the Budget speech, she said:

“Currently, public officers in Barbados, however, are allowed to borrow only $50,000 interest-free for car loans, which have predominantly been used to purchase diesel and gasoline powered vehicles. As of the 1st of April 2022, Mr. Speaker, we propose to increase the loan limit for public officers to $100,000 interest-free only for the purposes of electric or hybrid vehicles.

“So if you want to buy an electric or hybrid vehicle as a public servant, you can borrow $100,000 interest-free in order to further incentivize the purchase of these vehicles.”

However, on the flip side she said that for those persons who may have just changed their vehicle or are slower on the uptake, they will not be allowed to drag their feet forever and stay on the fossil fuel wagon while reaping the benefit of no interest too.

She continued, “Similarly, the $50,000 limit remains for the purchase of diesel or gasoline funded vehicles, but we will review this and phase it out in another few years given our 2030 decarbonization of the transport sector commitment.”

PM Mottley said people across various sectors will all be needed to play a part in the move away from fossil fuels.

“We will see the changes in the housing industry because of renewable energy. We will see the changes in agriculture because of renewable energy. We will see the changes in the prosperity of Barbadian families because of renewable energy. Mr. Speaker, I ask the citizens once again to come together and to literally let us make sure that we manage this process of transitioning successfully for ourselves and our people.

“Mr. Speaker, our goal is to accelerate this energy transformation, and I am comfortable and confident that we can do it together.”