Budget ’22: Gov’t caps gas and diesel prices | Loop Barbados

Barbadians will be paying less for petroleum products for the next six months.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced on Monday, March 14, during the Budget Address, a cap on gas and diesel. Effective, Wednesday, March 16, consumers will be paying $3.99 per litre for gasoline and $3.32 per litre for diesel.

“We propose to cap the dollar amount of that payable on petrol to 47 cents per litre from the 61 cents and we shall do so effective midnight Wednesday, March 16, initially for six months. I give the house the assurance that at the end of the six months, we may well have to look and see what further adjustments have to be made but in this environment, we have to walk surefooted. This means Mr Speaker, from midnight Wednesday, March 16, …Barbadians will see the price of oil at the pump go from $4.13 to $3.99 immediately on Wednesday.

“Similarly, in the case of diesel, we will cap the dollar amount of value-added tax payable to 37 cents per litre effect midnight on the same March 16, initially for six months. this means that the current international prices should bring down a litre of diesel from $3.46 to $3.32,” said the Prime Minister.

With this move, Government will lose $25.2 million in revenue, however, Prime Minister Mottley contended that it was a sacrifice that ” you would have to make for our people”.

She held at adjustments needed to be made to “shield” Barbadians from rising costs internationally.

“With the price at the pump at $4.14, the Government receives 61 cents of VAT per litre of gas. When the oil price rises or falls, the amount of value-added tax raised will also rise or fall. The Government currently needs all the tax revenues that it can collect, and we must do so to get back to where we were before COVID but we do not need to collect even more revenue from the consumption of oil and freight and therefore the adjustment must come here.

“The Government can only reduce the amount of vat that is received, not the international price that we pay to buy oil. I want to make this point. We cannot reduce the price at which we purchase oil nor we cannot go back to the old days of subsidising oil because it will break us but what we can do is control the amount of taxes which we take from the oil which is purchased.”

Recognising the escalating freight costs due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and now the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Government has also sought to cap the cost of freight, effective March 15 for the next 12 months.

Mottley stated that the Government will apply the pre-COVID rates of US $7,350 per 20-foot container and US $8, 000 per 40-foot container until March 31, 2023.

“Average freight costs in 2019, and before COVID were $7, 350 per 20-foot container and $8, 000 per 40-foot container. During 2021, at the height of the pandemic and global disruption of trade, the average price jumped to $20, 000 US and $24, 650 respectively – three times the price of 2019,” the Prime Minister explained.

“It is possible that the scarcity of available freight ships continues for a while longer and consequently effective midnight tonight, the Government of Barbados will partially shield consumers from the increased freight costs by capping the cost of freight used for the purpose of calculating customs duties at the pre-COVID level of $7,350 US per 20-foot container and $8, 000 for 40-foot containers and we shall hold these costs for 12 months,” she added.