BUDGET ’22: Bajan homeowners can install PV systems with less red tape | Loop Barbados

Besides 60,000 small and new homes receiving renewable energy, government is making it possible for all homeowners who are desirous of coming off the grid, even if just partially, to make the switch too and to do so with less hassle and red tape.

Delivering the Budget speech, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said that her government is not stopping at the 50,000 small homes and the other 10,000 new homes, “but we will go further today sir, we are not limiting ourselves to the 50,000 homes or we are not limiting ourselves to the 10,000 new houses that are to be built. We want to go further and today give every Barbadian residential household the right to own and install on their roofs a PV (photovoltaic) system. Everyone that can take it shall be entitled to it, as of right, and this will be determined by the size of the square footage of the house whether you get 2.5 kilowatts, five kilowatts or 10 kilowatts, and if you want a number that varies to what your entitlement is, that is when you apply to the ministry for the variation.”

She said that her administration is removing the hurdles that may have been impeding some from taking this step towards renewable energy.

“Householders will be given the specific conditions under which they can own and install the panels, rather than having to go through a process of application to the Ministry of Energy before being able to put it on their roofs. In other words, Mr Speaker, we are not going through the labourious thing of having 80,000 applications from 80,000 householders to put 80,000 PV panels on roofs in this country.

“Barbadian owners of households will be entitled as of right to place it on. The only constraint, Mr Speaker will be, and I’ll come to that, the extent to which the latent power needs to order, how it goes on and how it is gathered, and that is why battery storage is so critical to being able to make this promise of enfranchisement a reality for every Barbadian household.”

And she that this will be one more right of Bajans who own a piece of the rock and own their home.

“So in the same way the Barbadians came to enjoy free education as of right. In the same way that Barbadians can’t enjoy Mr Speaker, those who lived on tenantry lands the right to buy the tenantry lands at 10 cents a square foot or two dollars and fifty cents a square foot, as of right. Mr. Speaker, the Parliament of 2020 today confers on every Barbadian household the right to own a PV panel on their roofs or indeed a small wind turbine on their roofs, to be able to generate a 2.5 kilowatt, five kilowatt or 10 kilowatt as necessary.

“Mr Speaker, we rise and fall with the people of this nation as we bring this new renewable energy productive sector to the nation.”

And she said that tasked with bringing this promise to fruition are two members of parliament. “I look forward to the work of the honorable member for St James Central and the honorable member for Christ Church West making sure that this becomes a lived reality for every Barbadian household.”