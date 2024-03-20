Budget 2024: Higher natural gas bills from NPC – Tariff loading Loop Barbados

The cost of natural gas will be going up on island once the impending tariff adjustment is done and applied.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has given warning to homeowners and business operators who are serviced by the National Petroleum Corporation (NPC). She said that she is choosing to be “upfront” about this and letting people know as early as possible what may happen in all likelihood.

Having said that no new taxes are on the horizon as she laid the Appropriation Bill, she shared:

“There is one area for which an adjustment must be made in terms of rates…the Board of the National Petroleum Corporation has strongly signaled to the government of Barbados that given that 90 per cent of natural gas is now imported, that there must be a redesign of the pricing mechanism to ensure cost recovery for our natural gas.”

She said that “Barbados can appreciate” the new system will appear similar to the fuel clause adjustment on the electricity bill. Explaining, she further added, “Because effectively you are subject to the rates at which people will charge you for the imported natural gas.

“I’m signaling therefore, that once the work is completed, there will be a tariff adjustment in the near future.”

The country’s leader in the Lower House couched the blow stating, “Fortunately for us, natural gas is perhaps one of the cheapest commodities in this country and Bajans have benefited from it.

“It will still be cheap, but it will be a little more expensive than you are paying now.”

The last price increase from NPC was in 2022. The rental fee for households moved from $5 to $10, while other fees for domestic customers went unchanged. For commercial customers, the NPC stated there will be an increase in their rates from $1.70 for the first 150 cubic metres to $2.28 for the first 500 cubic metres. Prior to this, the last rate increase was 2017.