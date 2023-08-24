BudapestQuest: Sada Williams happy be on world podium again Loop Barbados

Ahead of the Women’s 400m Final at the 2023 World Athletic Championships, Barbados’ Sada Williams had one goal – to stand on the podium – and she successfully achieved it, winning bronze on Wednesday in Budapest.

The 25-year-old is now the most decorated Barbados athlete at the World Championships, after copping her second bronze in the 400-metres event.

The Barbadian track star also set a new national record in the semifinals, clocking at an impressive 49.58 seconds.

“I’m glad I made it on the podium again but I was really hoping to upgrade from last year. I was really aiming for silver or higher but I came out with another medal and a national record in the semis, so I couldn’t be happier,” Williams told reporters.

During her last 100-metres, Williams’ repeatedly thought “I have to make it to the podium”. As the finishing line was in sight and she saw Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek by next to her, Williams made a last-ditch effort to lean forward for second place.

“I just wanted to medal again. Even if I didn’t run as fast or faster than the semis, I wanted to make it to the podium. As I said in my first interview, ‘Let’s get this money!’ so that was the main goal.”

She acknowledged that her training in Jamaica with coach Stephen Francis has paid off. For three consecutive years, she has improved her season’s performance, breaking and improving her set national record for the women’s 400-metres.

With Paris 2024 Summer Olympics on the horizon, Williams is hoping for another national record, personal best and a medal.

“Forty-eight [seconds] for sure next year, and hopefully another podium finish,” she said.