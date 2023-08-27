BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s women win silver in 4x100m Loop Barbados

Jamaica ended Saturday’s eighth day of the 2023 Budapest World Athletics Championships with 11 medals after the women’s 4x100m relay team claimed silver behind the United States of America.

The Americans won in a championship record of 41.03s with the 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson on the anchor leg.

Tamari Davis, Sha’Carri Richardson, Twanisha Terry, and Gabrielle Thomas of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in the Women’s 4×100-metre relay final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, August 26, 2023. (Photo: Marlon Reid)

Baton changes on the Jamaica team weren’t the smoothest, which meant challenging for the gold medal was difficult. Preliminary reports are also that Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce suffered a muscle strain during the race.

While 200m champion Shericka Jackson tried valiantly, she was unable to close the gap on Richardson. The Jamaicans clocked a season’s best 41.21s for the silver, a season’s best, with Great Britain and Northern Ireland copping the bronze in a season’s best 41.97s.

Both Elaine Thompson-Herah, who ran a blinder of a second leg in the semi-finals to help Jamaica qualify for the final, and Briana Williams who ran the opening leg of the semi-final, were replaced by Natasha Morrison and Jackson for the final.

Morrison ran the opening leg and Fraser-Pryce, who was brilliant on anchor in the semi-final, was switched to the second leg. She is said to be receiving medical treatment.