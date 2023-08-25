BudapestQuest: Jamaica’s women book ticket to 4x100m relay final Loop Barbados

Jamaica’s women have booked their ticket to the final of the 4x100m relay at the World Championships under way in the Hungarian capital Budapest.

The Jamaican quartet of Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shashale Forbes, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, running in that order, clocked a season’s best 41.70s to enter the final with the second-fastest qualifying time.

Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a blistering second leg with a 9.90s split after receiving the baton from Williams. Fraser-Pryce was equally impressive on the anchor leg with a split of 9.88s. The splits for Williams and Forbes were 11.61s and 10:31s, respectively. The team which finished second to the Americans in Eugene, Oregon in 2022 will be boosted by the World 100m silver medallist, Shericka Jackson, who is looking to retain her 200m title later today.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland finished second behind Jamaica in 42.33s, Switzerland was third in 42.64,s both countries recording season’s best times.

The United States won semi-final two in 41.59s, C?te d’Ivoire was second in an African record of 41.90s with Italy third in 42.14s, a national record to set up what should be an intriguing final.

The USA enters the final with the fastest time and will be bolstered by Sha’Carri Richardson in the final, the Jamaicans enter with the second-fastest time with C?te d’Ivoire being third quickest.