BudapestQuest: Jamaica qualify for men’s 4x100m finals at Worlds Loop Barbados

Jamaica on Friday qualified for the final of the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The team of Ackeem Blake, 100m finalists Oblique Seville and Ryiem Forde, as well as Rohan Watson ran conservatively to register a brisk 37.68s, a season’s best, to finish just behind the United States, which won semi-final one in what was briefly a world-leading 37.67s.

The final exchange between Forde and Watson wasn’t the smoothest, causing the Jamaicans to lose ground to the United States and Japan, which finished third in 37.71s, another season’s best.

Jamaica, the United States and Japan, as well as France, which finished fourth in the race, all qualified for the final. France advanced as a non-automatic qualifier after clocking 37.98s.

Italy, which clocked 37.65s in winning semi-final two to overtake the USA for the world lead, enters the final with the fastest qualifying time.

The USA has the second fastest time while the Jamaicans were third quickest.

The USA will be bolstered by the inclusion of 100m champion Noah Lyles for the finals. He is looking to win three gold medals at these championships and will compete in the 200m final later today.