‘Bucky’ is Barbados’ latest pedestrian fatality Loop Barbados

A 75-year-old man has lost his life as a result of a road traffic accident.

The deceased is Grantley Henderson Skeete, alias ‘Bucky’ of Westwood Park, Husbands, St James.

Police are investigating the unnatural death resulting from the road traffic collision which occurred about 11:30 pm last night, Thursday, September 14, 2023, along Sugar Cane Avenue Husbands, St James in front of Big V’s Snackette & Bar.

Involved in the accident were a motor lorry owned by the Sanitation Service Authority (SSA) and Skeete, who was a pedestrian along the roadway.

Skeete was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor.

Investigations are ongoing.