BTS members Jimin and Jungkook discharged from South Korea military

11 June 2025
BTS members Jungkook and Jimin pose for photographs during an event after being discharged from South Korea’s mandatory military service, in Yeoncheon, South Korea, June 11, 2025. (Reuters)

YEONCHEON –  K-pop group BTS’ members Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from the South Korean military on Wednesday, the fifth and sixth to complete the country’s mandatory service amid expectations of the band’s comeback from a hiatus.

The seven-member group put their global music career on hold in 2022 to begin their service starting with Jin in December that year, each serving duties of varying lengths as long as 18 months.

Members RM and V were discharged on Tuesday and the last to wrap up his service will be Suga on June 21.

Fans from around the world have flown to South Korea to welcome the return of the stars this week. (Reuters)

